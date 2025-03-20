Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 442 ($5.75).
Several brokerages have weighed in on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trainline to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.20) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.37) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 485 ($6.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.
Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.
