Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 442 ($5.75).

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trainline to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.20) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.37) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 485 ($6.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Trainline Trading Down 0.7 %

About Trainline

TRN stock opened at GBX 275.40 ($3.58) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.64. Trainline has a twelve month low of GBX 261.80 ($3.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 452.40 ($5.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 342.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.44.

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

