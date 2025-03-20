Head to Head Survey: Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) vs. GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of GoodRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoodRx has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paranovus Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 GoodRx 0 3 6 1 2.80

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Paranovus Entertainment Technology and GoodRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

GoodRx has a consensus target price of $8.18, suggesting a potential upside of 70.67%. Given GoodRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A GoodRx -2.05% 5.35% 2.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and GoodRx”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paranovus Entertainment Technology $6.54 million 1.52 -$10.13 million N/A N/A GoodRx $792.32 million 2.32 -$8.87 million $0.05 95.80

GoodRx has higher revenue and earnings than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Summary

GoodRx beats Paranovus Entertainment Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, and pharma manufacturer solutions, as well as telehealth services through the GoodRx Care platform. It serves pharmacy benefit managers who manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

