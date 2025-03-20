Insider Selling: Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $1,534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,534,018.96. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,549,500.00.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equitable from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,278,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,705,000 after acquiring an additional 535,671 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Equitable by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,032,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,752,000 after purchasing an additional 79,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,250,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equitable by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,976,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,418,000 after buying an additional 338,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Equitable by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,817,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,899,000 after buying an additional 3,303,449 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

