IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX) Insider Purchases A$7,373,361.06 in Stock

IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX – Get Free Report) insider Anastasios (Taso) Arima purchased 2,318,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.18 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,373,361.06 ($4,696,408.32).

The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27,330.67 and a beta of 1.20.

IperionX Limited engages in exploration and development of its mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the critical minerals Titan project, which has the resource of titanium, rare earth, and zircon rich mineral sands covering approximately 11,071 acres of surface and associated mineral rights in Tennessee, the United States.

