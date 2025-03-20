biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Major Shareholder Guines Llc Acquires 750,000 Shares of Stock

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Guines Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,820,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,303,420.36. The trade was a 24.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Guines Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Guines Llc bought 100 shares of biote stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $374.00.

NASDAQ:BTMD opened at $4.22 on Thursday. biote Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of biote from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of biote by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in biote by 24.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in biote by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of biote by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of biote by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

