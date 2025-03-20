Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ATI were worth $13,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in ATI by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ATI by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other ATI news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,261.54. The trade was a 27.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI stock opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATI

About ATI

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.