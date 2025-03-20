Swiss National Bank Has $12.57 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $114.57 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.88 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.33 and its 200-day moving average is $134.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

