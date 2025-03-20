Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $12,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $330.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.98. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $379.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.72.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

