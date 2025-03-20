Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYAN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 26.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 31,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $2,061,686.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,031.08. This represents a 92.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,451 shares of company stock worth $16,012,343 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $71.96 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.48 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 104.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.