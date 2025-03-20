Swiss National Bank Sells 200 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $14,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 6.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter valued at $273,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Robert Half by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 12,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Robert Half by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 135,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RHI opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.87. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $81.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

