Swiss National Bank Has $13.23 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 83,882 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 772,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $107.94 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.