Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,864 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 144.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Chris Temple acquired 15,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $754,800. This trade represents a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $16.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 96.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

