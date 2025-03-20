Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,775 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,549,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BLV stock opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average is $71.14. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.65 and a 12-month high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.