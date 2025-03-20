Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,775 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,549,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
BLV stock opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average is $71.14. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.65 and a 12-month high of $76.87.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
