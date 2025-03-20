Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $75.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.53. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $82.83.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

