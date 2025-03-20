Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,629 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 776.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $45.22.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

