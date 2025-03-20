Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,379 call options on the company. This is an increase of 57% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,704 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark upgraded Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CDE

Coeur Mining Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CDE opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 668,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,362.50. This trade represents a 1.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 853.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.