Floor & Decor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 13,802 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 380% compared to the typical volume of 2,873 put options.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 483,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after acquiring an additional 333,338 shares in the last quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $82.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.95. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

