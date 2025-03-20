Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

SRRK stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.59. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

In related news, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $34,626.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,579.98. This trade represents a 3.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 142,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $5,068,441.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,108.90. This represents a 56.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,272 shares of company stock valued at $11,030,778. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 593.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 734,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 628,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,196,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,670,000 after buying an additional 308,813 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

