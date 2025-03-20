CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $7.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.82.
Several research firms have recently commented on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.
Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $6.11 on Friday. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.45.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
