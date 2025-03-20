CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $7.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in CEMEX by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 13,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CEMEX by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $6.11 on Friday. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.45.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

