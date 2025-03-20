Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $2,088.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,088.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,874.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $1,105.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,838.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,984.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,369,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5,217.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 147,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,728,000 after purchasing an additional 144,266 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $261,610,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 376.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,790,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

