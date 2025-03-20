Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIHL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:FIHL opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.61. Fidelis Insurance has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelis Insurance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.