Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Riskified from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.78.

Riskified Stock Up 3.7 %

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $4.66 on Monday. Riskified has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $750.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Group One Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Riskified by 4,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

