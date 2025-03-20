Polaris’ (PII) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NYSE:PII opened at $42.56 on Monday. Polaris has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 386.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

