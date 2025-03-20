e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ELF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

ELF opened at $63.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $219.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

