Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.22.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 122.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

