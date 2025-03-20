Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRFS shares. StockNews.com lowered BRF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get BRF alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BRF

BRF Trading Down 0.4 %

BRFS opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. BRF has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $4.87.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. BRF had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Equities research analysts predict that BRF will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BRF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

(Get Free Report

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.