Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BKV (NYSE:BKV) Stock Price

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BKV. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BKV from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BKV from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BKV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKV opened at $21.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85. BKV has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $26.78.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $119.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BKV will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BKV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BKV in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BKV in the fourth quarter worth $9,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BKV during the fourth quarter valued at $7,728,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BKV during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

