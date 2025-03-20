Ascendiant Capital Markets Boosts Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) Price Target to $25.00

Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $24.75 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daxor Stock Performance

Shares of Daxor stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. Daxor has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Richard Feldschuh purchased 3,360 shares of Daxor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $25,804.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,343.36. This trade represents a 1.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 59.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daxor

Daxor Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daxor stock. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Daxor Co. ( NASDAQ:DXR Free Report ) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Daxor worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

