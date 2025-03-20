Ascendiant Capital Markets Boosts Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) Price Target to $25.00

Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $24.75 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Daxor Stock Performance
Shares of Daxor stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. Daxor has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Michael Richard Feldschuh purchased 3,360 shares of Daxor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $25,804.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,343.36. This trade represents a 1.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 59.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daxor
Daxor Company Profile
Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Daxor
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.