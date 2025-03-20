StockNews.com Downgrades Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Joint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $12.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $186.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. Joint has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $17.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Joint by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Joint by 38.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Joint in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Joint in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Joint by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

