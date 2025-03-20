NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
NextCure Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ NXTC opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.71. NextCure has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.57.
NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextCure will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NextCure
NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.
