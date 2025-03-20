NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

NextCure Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NXTC opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.71. NextCure has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextCure will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NextCure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextCure by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,614 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextCure by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NextCure by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextCure by 14.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the period. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

