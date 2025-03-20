Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BASFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Basf alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Basf

Basf Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Basf had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts expect that Basf will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Basf

(Get Free Report

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.