Comparing OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) & Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) and Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OnKure Therapeutics and Organogenesis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get OnKure Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OnKure Therapeutics N/A N/A -$77.39 million ($6.57) -0.76 Organogenesis $482.04 million 1.33 $4.95 million ($0.02) -253.50

Organogenesis has higher revenue and earnings than OnKure Therapeutics. Organogenesis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OnKure Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

OnKure Therapeutics has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organogenesis has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OnKure Therapeutics and Organogenesis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OnKure Therapeutics N/A -51.17% -47.11% Organogenesis -1.62% -2.69% -1.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of OnKure Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Organogenesis shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of OnKure Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Organogenesis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OnKure Therapeutics and Organogenesis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OnKure Therapeutics 0 0 3 2 3.40 Organogenesis 0 1 1 0 2.50

OnKure Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 546.67%. Organogenesis has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.48%. Given OnKure Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OnKure Therapeutics is more favorable than Organogenesis.

About OnKure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer. It is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

About Organogenesis

(Get Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage. Its products also include FortiShield, a biosynthetic wound matrix for use as a temporary protective covering; PuraPly MZ, a micronized particulate version of PuraPly for the management of open wounds in the surgical setting; and CYGNUS Dual, a dehydrated placental tissue preserved to retain the ECM scaffold. The company's pipeline products include ReNu, a cryopreserved suspension used to support healing of soft tissues; PuraForce, a bioengineered porcine collagen surgical matrix for use in soft tissue reinforcement applications; and TransCyte, a bioengineered tissue for the treatment of partial thickness burns. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, government facilities, ambulatory service centers, and physician office through direct sales representives and independent agencies. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for OnKure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnKure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.