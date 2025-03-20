Comparing CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) & Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Risk & Volatility

CISO Global has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.1% of CISO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of CISO Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CISO Global and Greenpro Capital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CISO Global $54.63 million 0.16 -$80.23 million N/A N/A Greenpro Capital $2.73 million 2.58 $1.07 million ($0.86) -1.08

Profitability

Greenpro Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CISO Global.

This table compares CISO Global and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CISO Global -54.91% -359.31% -76.63% Greenpro Capital -244.59% -119.86% -88.60%

Summary

Greenpro Capital beats CISO Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services. It also provides cybersecurity professional services, such as incident response and digital forensics; security testing and training; cybersecurity consulting; compliance auditing; vulnerability assessment and penetration testing; and disaster recovery and data backup solutions. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

