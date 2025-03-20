AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $98.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGCO. Baird R W downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

AGCO opened at $95.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. AGCO has a 52 week low of $84.35 and a 52 week high of $125.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.63.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,504,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,984,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,951,000 after acquiring an additional 258,054 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in AGCO by 534.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,901,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,615 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,522,000 after purchasing an additional 39,966 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AGCO by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,360,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,641,000 after buying an additional 961,081 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

