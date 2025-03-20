Head to Head Contrast: Beyond (NYSE:BYON) & a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) and Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -5.41% -20.82% -7.69% Beyond -22.82% -69.32% -35.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for a.k.a. Brands and Beyond, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 2 1 0 2.33 Beyond 2 4 2 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 72.98%. Beyond has a consensus price target of $9.64, suggesting a potential upside of 90.01%. Given Beyond’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

55.3% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Beyond shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Beyond”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $574.70 million 0.23 -$98.89 million ($2.46) -4.99 Beyond $1.39 billion 0.19 -$307.84 million ($5.50) -0.92

a.k.a. Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

a.k.a. Brands has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond has a beta of 3.91, indicating that its stock price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Beyond on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands. It also operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

