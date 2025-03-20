HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. Veritone has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veritone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Veritone by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,510 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Veritone by 559.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 92,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Veritone by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Veritone by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

