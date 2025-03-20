Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $344,650.00, a P/E ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.60. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
