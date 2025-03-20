Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ (ZNTL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.24.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $127.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, insider Ingmar Bruns purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,514.12. This represents a 120.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Skvarka acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,227.72. This trade represents a 67.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

