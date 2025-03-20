TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TIMB has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TIM from $16.20 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

TIM Price Performance

Shares of TIM stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TIM has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.84.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). TIM had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, analysts expect that TIM will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIM Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0717 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

Institutional Trading of TIM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of TIM by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in TIM by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

