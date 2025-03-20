Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Sagicor Financial from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.
Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.
