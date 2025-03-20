WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Short Interest Up 23.6% in February

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,560,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the February 13th total of 14,210,000 shares. Approximately 23.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WW International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,014,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of WW International worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW International Stock Performance

WW International stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.83. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

About WW International

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $184.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WW International will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

