Critical Analysis: InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InfuSystem and SI-BONE”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $134.86 million 0.89 $870,000.00 $0.10 57.20 SI-BONE $167.18 million 3.89 -$43.34 million ($0.76) -20.13

InfuSystem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InfuSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

71.1% of InfuSystem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of InfuSystem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SI-BONE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for InfuSystem and SI-BONE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 0 0 2 4.00 SI-BONE 0 0 6 0 3.00

InfuSystem presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.13%. Given InfuSystem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InfuSystem is more favorable than SI-BONE.

Risk and Volatility

InfuSystem has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InfuSystem and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 1.12% 2.78% 1.41% SI-BONE -23.82% -22.51% -16.53%

Summary

InfuSystem beats SI-BONE on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other healthcare site settings comprising hospitals, home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing and acute care facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat pelvic trauma; and iFuse Bedrock Granite implant provides sacroiliac fusion and sacropelvic fixation as a foundational element for segmental spinal fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through agents and resellers. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

