Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Shares of ASO opened at $47.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $72.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $5,520,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 395.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 154,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

