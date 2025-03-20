Ascendiant Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $2.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $102.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.48. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Aemetis by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

