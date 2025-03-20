Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
BTDR has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 11.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 281.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 182,110 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,872,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
