Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BTDR has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 281.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 182,110 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,872,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

