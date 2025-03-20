Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Bill Winters Acquires 33,453 Shares

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) insider Bill Winters acquired 33,453 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,158 ($15.06) per share, for a total transaction of £387,385.74 ($503,949.19).

On Monday, March 17th, Bill Winters sold 40,432 shares of Standard Chartered stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,163 ($15.13), for a total transaction of £470,224.16 ($611,713.49).

On Monday, March 10th, Bill Winters sold 41,190 shares of Standard Chartered stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total value of £4,942.80 ($6,430.08).

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 1,194.93 ($15.54) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,129.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 967.05. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 635.20 ($8.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,281 ($16.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

STAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,170 ($15.22) to GBX 1,250 ($16.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.62) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,073.33 ($13.96).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

