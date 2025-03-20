StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

