StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CLIR opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.04. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 35.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 136,639 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.