GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Price Performance
Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.39. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.
GigaMedia Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GigaMedia
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.