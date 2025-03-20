GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.39. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform.

