Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
LGND has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on LGND
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals
In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $244,842.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,691.39. The trade was a 9.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 50,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,800,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ligand Pharmaceuticals
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.